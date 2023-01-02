Raymond James Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

