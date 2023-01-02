Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$19.69

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

FRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$15.83 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.