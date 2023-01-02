Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Boralex Stock Down 2.2 %

BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

