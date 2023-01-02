WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 0.5 %
WYY stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.
WidePoint Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.