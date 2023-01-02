StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

