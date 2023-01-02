Citigroup Raises Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $7.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 664.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 214,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 230,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

