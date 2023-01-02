Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $33.15 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

