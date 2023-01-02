Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in December

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,809,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 1,991,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,276.9 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MTLHF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

