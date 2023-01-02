Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in December

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,809,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 1,991,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,276.9 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 0.8 %
MTLHF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
