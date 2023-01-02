Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPNGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of MPNGF opened at $21.82 on Monday. Meituan has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.