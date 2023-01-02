Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 82.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

