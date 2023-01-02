Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of JVA opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.08. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

