Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.13.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Novavax has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.