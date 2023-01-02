Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
