Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.