Cowen Boosts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $25.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $6.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDWD opened at $13.49 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.