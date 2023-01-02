Cowen Boosts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $25.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $6.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.
MediWound Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MDWD opened at $13.49 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.10.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
