Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
