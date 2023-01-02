Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

