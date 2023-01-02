Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $22.55 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

