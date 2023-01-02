Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $17.90 on Friday. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

