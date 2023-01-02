Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

