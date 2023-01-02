StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
