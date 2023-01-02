StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

