Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
