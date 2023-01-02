Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

