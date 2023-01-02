Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
