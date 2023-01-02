Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

