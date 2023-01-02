RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

