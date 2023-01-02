StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Price Performance
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.30 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.