StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.30 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

