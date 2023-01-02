StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.