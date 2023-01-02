StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

