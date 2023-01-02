RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.