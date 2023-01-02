RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
RICK opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
