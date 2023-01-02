Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $165.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.