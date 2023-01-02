Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.