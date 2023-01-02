Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

