Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

