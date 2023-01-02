Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.