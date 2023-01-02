StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Up 1.5 %

QUMU opened at $0.89 on Friday. Qumu has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

