S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.42. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

