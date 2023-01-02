Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.
About Cantaloupe
