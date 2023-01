Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Anritsu Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Anritsu has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

