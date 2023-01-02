Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.81 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

