SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SCSK Trading Down 13.2 %

OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. SCSK has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SCSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

