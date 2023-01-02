Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
