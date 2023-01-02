Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

