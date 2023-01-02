Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
