Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

