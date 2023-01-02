Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 41.6%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.9 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
FJTNF stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.
