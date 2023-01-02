Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 41.6%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

FJTNF stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

