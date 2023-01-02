StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

XPER stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Xperi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xperi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

