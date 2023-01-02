VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $857.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VEON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

