StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

