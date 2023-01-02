Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

