Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $994.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

