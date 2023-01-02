StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
