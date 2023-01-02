TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TESS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

