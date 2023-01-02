TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of TESS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.88.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
