StockNews.com Lowers Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $235.83 on Friday. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $255.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average is $224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $810.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Winmark by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 70.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

