SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
