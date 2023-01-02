SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

