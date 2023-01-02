Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

Garmin stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

