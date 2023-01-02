Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 2,054,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freehold Royalties

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

