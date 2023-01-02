Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 204.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 200,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $625.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

